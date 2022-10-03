416 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 784 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of October 3, 2022, more than 1,200 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 416 children died and more than 784 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 403, Kharkiv region - 249, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 75, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 57, Zaporizhzhia region - 50, Dnipropetrovsk region - 29.

Read more: 412 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 784 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

"It became known about the death of a child as a result of a shrapnel wound on September 30 in the Donetsk region. It also became known that on March 23, three children aged 13 to 14 were killed as a result of shelling by the enemy in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region," the report said.

2,562 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 295 were completely destroyed.