Yesterday, enemy shelled 4 districts of Kharkiv region, - RMA

Yesterday, the enemy continued shelling the civilian population of the Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, and Izium districts of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to the information of the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, 2 civilians were hospitalized in the Chuhuiiv and Kupiansk districts during the day with injuries received as a result of Russian shelling.

"The demining process continues in the region, 569 explosive objects were neutralized by pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service during the day. However, it is physically impossible to immediately demine large areas, mine danger, especially in the de-occupied territories, remains very high," the message reads.

Synegubov also confirmed the information that an emergency medical vehicle was blown up by a mine in the Izium district near Balaklia. Unfortunately, the 60-year-old driver died. A 23-year-old paramedic was injured. In addition, a 36-year-old man was injured by a landmine in the Kharkiv district.

"Once again, I urge everyone to be as attentive and careful as possible!" - he appeals to the residents of the region.

According to Synegubov, hostilities continue on the contact line.

"Our defenders are working to completely liberate Kharkiv region from the occupiers. We believe in the AFU and are working for victory," the official sums up.