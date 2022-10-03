Part of occupiers in Lyman area were destroyed, some were taken prisoner, some invaders were able to leave in columns or small groups, - Eastern Group of troops

The defense of the liberated Lyman by the Russian troops was "very powerful". Currently, Ukrainian defenders continue stabilization work.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the AFU, Serhii Cherevaty

"Some of them were physically destroyed, some were captured, and some were able to leave in columns or small groups. Now some part is trying to occupy the defense in Kreminna. Our military continues to work on stabilization, catching remnants of the occupiers (they are in the forests), demining the territory (many mines of various types, stretchers, so-called "petals")," he said.

Cherevaty noted that the enemy's defense near Lyman was "very powerful."

According to him, in addition to the recently mobilized, there were Russian military, in particular, the 752nd motorized rifle regiment, the "Bars 13" unit, the "Russian Legion" and the "Union of Donbas Volunteers".

