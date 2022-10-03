Most African countries empathize with Ukraine, but have taken position of "It’s not our war", - Kuleba

Most African countries chose a neutral position on the war, despite the fact that on February 24, the Kremlin, in addition to Ukraine, attacked the international order and the UN charter.

According to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

"The majority of African partners sympathize with Ukraine, but have taken a position that can be described with the words "It's not our war". We actively convince them that no one will be able to "see out" this war because Russian aggression against Ukraine is a global threat," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine calls on African partners to take real actions in support of Ukraine and international security.

For this, the minister suggests using two messages.

"The first: on February 24, Russia attacked not only Ukraine but also the international order and the UN charter. If Putin wins, his example will inspire everyone in the world who wants to change borders by force, seize foreign sovereign territories. In Africa, as in other regions, there are enough similar problems. If it is possible for Russia, why not others? Better to help Ukraine today and protect international peace, security, and territorial integrity for all.

Second: Russia is blackmailing Africa and other regions with famine in order to achieve its imperialist goals. Is this not your war? And what will be the consequences of food blackmail for your country, which is in critical need of Ukrainian grain? "Moscow's hunger games can cause the death of people, a political and economic catastrophe in the region, the reverberations of which will be heard and felt by the whole world," explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

