SSU confirmed Russian citizenship of deputy chairman of Supreme Court of Lviv

Today, Bohdan Lvov is to be dismissed from the post of chairman of the Commercial Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court.

This was reported by the press service of the Supreme Court, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, on October 3, the Security Service of Ukraine informed the Supreme Court that, based on the results of the inspection, it was established that Lvov Bohdan Yuriyovych (date of birth September 28, 1967, place of birth - Zaporizhzhia) received a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation No. 4512799636 dated October 17, 2012, which extended by B. Y. Lvov instead of the passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, which has lost its validity, No. 4598589684 dated 07/22/1999.

Also Lvov B.Yu. according to the tax register of the Russian Federation, he received tax number 774319527956, which is contained in the register of real estate transactions of the Russian Federation, regarding the apartment at the address: 125565, Russia, Moscow, str. Leningradske Shosse 88. This indicates that the judge of Lvov B.Y. has citizenship of the Russian Federation according to the above registers of the Russian Federation. The SSU also reported that the verification of the specified data is continuing, its results will be reported additionally," the message reads.

The Supreme Court reminded that today at noon a meeting of the judges of the Cassation Commercial Court within the Supreme Court will be held regarding the early dismissal of judge B. Yu. Lvov from the post of chairman of the Cassation Commercial Court within the Supreme Court.

As a reminder, on September 15, 2022, the journalists of the "Schemes" project (Radio "Svoboda") published information indicating that Bohdan Lviv, the head of the Commercial Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court, has citizenship of the Russian Federation and an undeclared apartment in Moscow (1/2 share is owned by his wife ).

Lvov himself denies having Russian citizenship.

In the Supreme Court, it is proposed to dismiss Lvov early from the post of chairman of the Commercial Court of Cassation. He was also restricted from accessing state secrets.

At the same time, NACB opened a case on possible non-declaration of property in Russia by the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, Lvov.

Lviv stated that the certificate of obtaining a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation is fake.