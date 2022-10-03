Each application of student to go abroad must be considered separately. MES can provide letters to State Border Service, - Shkarlet

Each case of granting permission to male students to leave Ukraine to study at a foreign university must be considered separately

This was stated by the Minister of Education and Science, Serhii Shkarlet, on the air of the telethon on October 3, reports Censor.NET with reference to UP.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Ministry of Education and Culture "does not allow passage across the state border in any way."

"Today, there are those who have entered and are studying under international agreements, those for whom the state of Ukraine has paid certain funds, for example, in exchange. Each issue must be considered separately," the head of the Ministry of Education and Culture reports.

According to him, the department constantly receives appeals from citizens who cannot go to study abroad during martial law. Scarlett added that the Ministry of Education and Culture is "trying to consider" these appeals, although "the number is large." So far, the ministry has received more than 300 such appeals.

"Each appeal will be considered. In this context, we can submit certain letters to the State Border Service for its decision-making. Since the ministry clearly knows that this is an international agreement, that the student enrolled in studies, conditionally, long before the start of the war," says the head MES

Also, Skarlet said that he has already written to his fellow ministers from other countries of the world to grant Ukrainian students who have entered international universities a one-year academic leave with the preservation of all financial obligations.

"Objectively, each situation (regarding the granting of permission to travel abroad) is separate and unique," concluded Serhii Shkarlet.

At the same time, the MES does not have information on how many Ukrainian students, in particular male, entered international universities this year.

It will be recalled that, as reported by the spokesman of the SBS, Andrii Demchenko, from September 14, the departure of male students of foreign higher education institutions abroad during the martial law in Ukraine is impossible, in particular due to "speculation and mass forgery of documents supposedly about studying in foreign higher education institutions."