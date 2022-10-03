Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic called on citizens to leave Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic on Monday urged its citizens to leave Russia due to the threat of worsening security in connection with the invasion of Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement on the department's website, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"In connection with the ongoing military invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine and the possible threat of deterioration of security in the country, especially for citizens of EU and NATO countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic strongly warns against traveling to the territory of the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on citizens of the Czech Republic to leave the country." - the message says.

If the Czechs decide to stay in the country, the ministry urged them to exercise maximum caution, monitor credible media and have an emergency exit plan in place.

"In connection with the announcement of the partial mobilization of citizens of the Czech Republic, who also have Russian citizenship, it should be borne in mind that in the case of staying on the territory of the Russian Federation, they are perceived by the Russian authorities as primarily citizens of the Russian Federation and cannot be provided with proper, full-fledged consular protection with on the part of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Moscow," the ministry reminded.