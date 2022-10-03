Putin ignores possibilities of getting out of situation in Ukraine, - Wallace

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has neglected several opportunities to "save face" and get out of the situation in which he now finds himself: instead, Putin’s Russia continues to resort to atrocities and does not abandon attempts to subjugate Ukraine.

This was stated by the British Minister of Defense Ben Wallace, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.

"I mean, if we build him a golden exit tomorrow morning, he's going to ram it on purpose, so he's going to do the opposite," Wallace said.

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain emphasized that the world cannot allow Putin to win, because it will be a disaster if the "hooligan" shows - you can simply ignore conventions, international rules, agreements, threaten everyone with nuclear weapons - "and nothing will happen to you."

"We cannot allow this to win," the British official said.

As the minister said, the Russian dictator is "an ethnic nationalist who lives with fantasies about the unification of the so-called ancient race." He is not trying to improve the living conditions of Russians, but wants to increase the power of the Russian Federation at the expense of weakening opponents, including dispersing discord in the West due to the support of polar radical right and left forces, the minister added.

Wallace recalled how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not advise him to come to Ukraine's Independence Day, "because it could provoke Putin." He assured that in view of all that has been said, the West remains united on the side of Ukraine.