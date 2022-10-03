Liberation of Lyman cut off supply routes and disrupted logistics of Russian army, - National Guard

The liberation of Lyman makes it possible to exercise fire control over important sections and roads in this direction, which, in particular, the enemy used to attempt an attack on Slovyansk.

Spokesman of the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk, told about this, Censor.NET reports.

"Some supply routes were also cut off and logistics were disrupted, which reduced the offensive potential of the enemy on this part of the front.

Before that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard liberated several settlements near Lyman, including Yampil. The Ukrainian military seized as trophies the enemy's cars and armored vehicles, some types of weapons, cartridges, and ammunition.

Now, in the liberated Lyman, the Guardsmen are involved in stabilization actions and counter-sabotage measures. Together with the law enforcement officers, they check the information about the possible location of the remnants of the occupying forces.

Also, the police are already working there, measures are being taken to restore security. Identifying collaborators, demining and documenting crimes are actions that are carried out together with strengthening the defense line," he said.

