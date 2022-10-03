Murashov, director of Zaporizhzhia NPP, returned home - IAEA Chairman Grossi

The director of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Ihor Murashov, was released after he was kidnapped by the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"I support the dismissal of Ihor Murashov, the general director of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant of Ukraine; I have received confirmation that Murashov has returned safely to his family," Grossi wrote.

It will be recalled that Energoatom reported that the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Ihor Murashov was detained by a Russian patrol on the road from the plant to Energodar. The occupiers stopped the car, forcibly detained him and took him blindfolded to an unknown direction.

