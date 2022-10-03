Marine Dianov on torture in Russian captivity: "They were treated like animals. They beat, used electric shockers and stuck needles under their nails"

Russian invaders treat Ukrainian prisoners very cruelly.

This was told by the marine, defender of Azovstal Mykhailo "Mishania" Dianov, who was released from captivity as part of the exchange on September 21, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"They treated us like animals. It was impossible to eat. We were given 30 seconds to eat. You had to eat everything you could in 30 seconds. The bread was deliberately very hard, the guys who had their teeth knocked out didn't have time to eat. This it was 30 seconds, then you had to stop, get up and run. That was the whole time," Dianov told Sky News.

According to him, some prisoners were thrown into solitary confinement and tortured for picking up a berry from the ground and eating it. They were beaten with sticks, used with electric shocks, and had needles stuck under their nails. "Believe me, after a month of fasting, when you close your eyes, you forget about your family, your country, everything. The only thing you think about is food," Dianov said.

The invaders held many times more people in the prison than it could hold. Instead of 150 in the block - 800. Due to the constant stay in an incredible crowd, Mykhailo began to have problems with his legs - now it is difficult for him to walk.

During the four months of his stay in Russian captivity, the defender lost 40 kg, and his health deteriorated significantly. "Everyone is traumatized. I consider myself a mentally strong person, but many things have lost their value for me," Dianov emphasized.

"There was horror in Olenivka, it's a concentration camp," Dianov said in an interview with TSN.

He said that before his release from Olenivka, he was taken out only once to remove the external fixation device. "They removed the device from me with pliers, without anesthesia, "you're a marine, come on, bear with me", one held my shoulder, and the other removed the device from me. I suffered where I had to. My arm was severely damaged, I rotted completely," said Dianov.

There were still traces of tape on his face, it was taped back in Olenivka, and it was removed only when he heard: "Guys, Glory to Ukraine! There was a Ukrainian flag, I wanted to cry, but there were no tears," the marine added.

He is sure that his hand will be restored and he will play again. In peaceful life, he was a musician, he had his own band in Ternopil, and he loved playing the bass guitar the most.

The serviceman will go abroad for treatment, which was paid for by his sponsors. "The sponsors who offered me help in treatment said that I will go to the USA for treatment. The treatment will be long," he said.

It is not yet known when the marine will fly for treatment. On October 5, he should receive renewed documents.

Dianov also spoke about the torture he experienced in Russian captivity in an interview with Censor.NET: "Azovstal" was a horror. My wounds were rotting. The device moved, it did not hold the bone. We were already in the ring, eating rotten food."