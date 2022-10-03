France will hand over 20 Bastion armored vehicles to Ukraine, - La Tribune

Ukraine and France are finalizing a contract for the supply of 20 Bastion armored vehicles.

This was reported by La Tribune and BFMTV, with reference to sources, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

It is said that the contract has not yet been signed, but the delivery of the Bastion can take place as soon as possible: the manufacturing company Arquus has enough stocks to meet the immediate needs.

Bastion is a 12.5-ton, 10-seater armored vehicle that is manufactured exclusively for export. It is mainly sold to African countries. There are several versions of Bastion; They plan to transfer a combat model to Ukraine, which can be equipped with a 12.7-mm machine gun.

"We have increased the supply of military equipment to Ukraine several times. We are taking it upon ourselves. We must provide Ukraine with the means to defend against invasion," French Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne said on Monday.

