During October 3, defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Mayorsk, New York, Zaytseve, Nevelske, and Pobieda. Ka-25 helicopter and Su-25 attack aircraft were shot down, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 3.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The message states: "The two hundred and twenty-second day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, focusing on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. The enemy is shelling the positions of our military along the contact line, conducting aerial reconnaissance. Strikes civilian infrastructure and exchanges of civilians, violating norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws, and customs of war. The threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine is being destroyed.

Over the course of a day, the occupiers launched 2 rockets and 7 air strikes, carrying out more than 35 shellings from rocket-propelled grenades.

Read more: Germany will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary - Scholz

More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. Among them are Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Bakhmut, Spirne, Mariinka, Soledar, Bilohorivka, Blahodativka and Zaliznychne.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery systems of various types:

in the Siversk direction - in the area of ​​the settlement of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Bilohorivka, Druzheliubivka, Dvorichna, Rozdolivka, and Yampil settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - in the areas of Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, and Vesele settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - Pervomaiske, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Vodyane.

Areas of more than 30 settlements along the contact line were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. In particular, Vuhledar, Mykilske, Vremivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske and Zaliznychne.

In the South Bug direction, more than 25 settlements along the contact line were shelled.

Read more: Murashov, director of Zaporizhzhia NPP, returned home - IAEA Chairman Grossi

According to the updated information, the fire damage of the enemy in the previous days has been confirmed. Thus, up to 20 units of military equipment were destroyed, and up to 8 enemy combat helicopters were seriously damaged in the Kyrylivka settlement of Donetsk region.

According to the available information, the Russian military-political leadership, in order to gain time for the preparation and conduct of combat coordination of the mobilized personnel, made an interesting decision. Losses of units located directly on the line of contact are replenished at the expense of representatives of the so-called "force structures" operating in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. Provision of the administrative and police regime in the temporarily occupied territory will rely on units of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Mayorsk, New York, Zaytseve, Nevelske, and Pobieda settlements.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 19 strikes. The defeat of two strongholds, fourteen places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as three anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units shot down a Ka-52 helicopter and a Su-25 attack aircraft of the enemy.

During the day, the missile forces and artillery struck four control points, seventeen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, two warehouses with ammunition and material and technical means, two air defense facilities, as well as ten other important enemy facilities.

Read more: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic called on citizens to leave Russia