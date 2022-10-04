If a person did not serve invaders, there is no reason to consider them a collaborator, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that if a particular citizen of Ukraine residing in temporarily occupied territories did not serve Russian occupiers, then there are no grounds in Ukrainian legislation to consider them a collaborator.

"Russian propagandists are intimidating people in the areas still controlled by the occupiers, that Ukraine will allegedly consider almost everyone who remained in the occupied territories as collaborators. This is absolute nonsense. Our approach has always been and will remain clear and fair: if a person did not serve the occupiers and did not betray Ukraine, then there is no reason to consider such a person a collaborator," Zelensky said in a video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

As an example, the President noted: "if a teacher (while under occupation) remained a Ukrainian teacher and did not lie to children about who the enemy was, or if a person remained an employee of the Ukrainian utility service and helped to maintain energy supply for people, then such a person cannot be accused of anything."

He also noted that Russia, having invaded Ukraine, did not meet mass support of the local population.

Watch more: There are new liberated settlements in several regions, - Zelensky. VIDEO