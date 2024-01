On evening of October 3, Russian occupants shelled Kharkiv.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by social media users.

It is noted that in some districts of Kharkiv there was no electricity.

A strong fire broke out in one of the Kharkiv districts after the attacks.

