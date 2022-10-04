Musk replied to Zelensky: I support Ukraine, but I am convinced that escalation of war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly world

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to Volodymyr Zelensky regarding his attitude to Ukraine and noted that SpaceX continues to financially support it.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"I still very much support Ukraine, but I am convinced that a large-scale escalation of the war will cause great damage to Ukraine and possibly the world," Musk said.

The CEO of Tesla also noted that SpaceX continues to financially support the fight against Russia's armed aggression.

"So far, SpaceX has spent approximately $80 million out of pocket to enable and support Starlink in Ukraine. Our support for Russia is $0. Obviously, we are for Ukraine.

Attempting to retake Crimea would result in mass casualties, likely failure, and the risk of nuclear war. It would be terrible for Ukraine and the Earth," Musk believes.

Read more: No need to hide by word "peace" those words "let Russia continue killing and raping" - Kuleba