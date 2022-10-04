Russian Federation has significant problems with accommodation, training, equipment and deployment of mobilized and conscripted personnel, - British intelligence

British intelligence has said Russia has significant problems housing, training and equipping conscripted and mobilized personnel.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The agency reminds that on September 30, 2022, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, signed an order on the next autumn draft, the purpose of which is to train 120,000 conscripts. By law, these conscripts cannot be sent outside Russia.

This is separate from those who mobilize under the partial mobilization order of September 21, 2022.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the conscription cycle will begin on November 1, 2022, a month later than usual.

"The late start of the cycle indicates growing pressure on Russia's ability to train and equip a large number of new conscripts," British intelligence notes.

"Problems with the placement, training, equipping, and deployment of mobilized and conscripted personnel are significant. Weaknesses in Russia's administrative and logistical systems will continue to undermine these efforts," the review says.

