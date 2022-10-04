Ukraine is discussing supply of missiles with longer range than HIMARS with the United States - Markarova

Ukraine is discussing the supply of missiles with a longer range than the HIMARS salvo fire systems with the United States.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova stated this in an interview with CNN.

"We have always said that we need long-range weapons. Discussions are ongoing," she said.

Answering the question whether Ukraine will grant the US the right to control the selection of targets in case of delivery of missiles with a flight range of more than 100 km, Markarova noted: "We always work closely with our partners. Our ministers of defense and commanders in chief hold regular talks. Discussions also take place at the Ramstein base . So I don't think there is any misunderstanding between us."

