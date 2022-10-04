Zelensky approved the decision of NSDC on "impossibility of holding negotiations" with Putin - decree

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the decision according to which Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the Russian dictator Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the decree.

So. the head of state put into effect the decision of the NSDC dated September 30.

The first paragraph of the decision reads: "To establish the impossibility of conducting negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation V. Putin."

The NSDC also decided to approve the text of the Joint Address of the President of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to prepare proposals for a multi-level system of guaranteeing security based on multilateral and bilateral agreements of Ukraine, which are aimed at bringing the defense potential of Ukraine to a level that will ensure a guaranteed repulsion of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, strengthening military support for Ukraine to increase its defense capabilities, promoting the development of the defense-industrial complex and a significant increase in the scope and volume of individual and collective training of Ukrainian servicemen", - it is stated in point 3.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also tasked with strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities by increasing the supply of military-technical assistance to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada is recommended to speed up the adoption of relevant bills regarding appropriate sanctions and other response to escalation by the Russian Federation to increase the stability of the state.

Also remind, that President Zelensky previously stated that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with the Russian Federation, but already with another Russian president.

