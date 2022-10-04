North Korea launched missile over Japan for first time in 5 years

In Japan, an emergency warning about the air alarm went off, and citizens living in the relevant areas of the country were called to evacuate inside buildings or underground.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile off its east coast. The missile flew over the territory of Japan towards the Pacific Ocean.

Japanese authorities said the missile was launched in the direction of the island of Hokkaido and its northeastern prefecture of Aomori.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Japan noted that, in approximately 20 minutes of flight, the missile covered a distance of about 4,600 km. This is a record range for a North Korean missile.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the missile launch an "outrageous act".

The test forced Japan Railways to suspend train operations in the northern regions of the country. The government says there have been no reports of casualties or damage from the missile.

Civilians in Japan have been urged not to approach anything suspicious that is found and to contact the police or fire department immediately.