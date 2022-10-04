Lukashenko admitted that Belarus is participating in war against Ukraine: "But we are not sending our military anywhere". VIDEO

The self-proclaimed "president" of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, admitted that the country is participating in a so-called "special operation".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BELTA.

"Regarding our participation in a special military operation in Ukraine, we participate there. We do not hide it. But we do not kill anyone. We do not send our troops anywhere. We do not violate our obligations," the Belarusian dictator said.

According to him, he does not want to "allow this conflict to spread to the territory of Belarus."

"Secondly, to prevent an attack on Belarus under the guise of a special military operation by Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. As I said, no one will shoot the Russians in the back from the territory of Belarus. This is our role," Lukashenko added.

"Yes, we treat. We treated people, if necessary. Yes, we feed people. And not only Russians. We mostly feed those refugees, poor, poor people who arrive to us from Ukraine at the rate of 400-500 people per day.

Well, how can you not feed them, how can you not treat them?! This is our participation in this military operation. There is no other and there won't be," the self-proclaimed "president" added.

Read more: Lukashenko is afraid of participating in war against Ukraine and is doing everything to prevent Belarus from entering there - Budanov