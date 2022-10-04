Russian Federation Council unanimously approved "accession" of captured Ukrainian territories to Russian Federation

The members of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation ratified documents with an illegal decision on Russia’s "annexation" of the territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

Senators approved all four documents unanimously.

Also, the Federation Council separately adopted federal constitutional laws on the "admission of four new entities into the Russian Federation."

The day before, on October 3, the State Duma of the Russian Federation unanimously ratified the documents on the illegal decision on Russia's "annexation" of the territories of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions of Ukraine. The decision was also unanimous.

Watch more: In de-occupied village in Kharkiv region, another torture chamber of Rashists was found. VIDEO