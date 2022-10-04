News • War

Peskov on Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate with Putin: "We will wait for change in position of Zelensky or future president of Ukraine"

Putin’s spokesman Dmytro Peskov commented on the NSDC’s decision on the impossibility of negotiations with Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti.

"We will wait for a change in the position of Zelensky or the future president of Ukraine," he said.

It will be recalled that earlier Zelensky approved the NSDC's decision on the "impossibility of negotiations" with Putin.

