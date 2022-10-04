European Union is preparing response to Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territories, - Baerbock

Europe will not leave unanswered Russia’s attempts to illegally "include" the territory of Ukraine.

"We will not leave Putin's land theft unanswered," the minister emphasized.

She noted that the EU is working on the eighth package of sanctions, which should strike the most painful "targets" for the Kremlin, and therefore will have the greatest effect. First of all, this concerns the import of Russian oil, she specified. Germany and Poland are working on the new package hand in hand, Baerbock added.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry stressed that Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are, like Crimea, part of Ukraine.

Also in Warsaw, according to Baerbock, ways to increase aid to Ukraine were discussed - in the financial sector, defense, demining, further reconstruction, as well as providing joint support on Ukraine's path to the EU.

"There is nothing that could divide Germany and Poland on the issue of support for Ukraine," Baerbock added.

She described the situation as follows: millions of people in Ukraine currently need a united Europe. Baerbock repeated that the EU's strongest point remains its cohesion, and the greatest gift to Putin would be to abandon this line, from the EU's common position. With his irresponsible nuclear threats, to which Putin resorts not for the first time, he wants to achieve exactly this - to blackmail the West. But, the head of the German Foreign Ministry noted, no one in the world will tolerate such blackmail attempts. These attempts, she assured, will not stop partners from supporting Ukraine, including military equipment.

"Our common Europe of peace, security and democracy is under threat. It is against this Europe and its values ​​that Russia's war against Ukraine is directed. We resolutely oppose it together," said the head of the German Foreign Ministry.