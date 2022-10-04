After the harvest, it is necessary to carefully call up people and clarify everything in military committees, - Lukashenko

Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko ordered after the end of the harvest to "carefully call people" in order to clarify all the data in the military commissars.

Lukashenko's words are quoted by the Belarusian state media, Censor.NET reports.

Lukashenko assured that "there is no need for us to announce mobilization", but "as soon as mobilization was announced in Russia, we see what are the shortcomings."

An ally of the Russian occupiers said: "This is a lesson for us: it is necessary in every district without any violence, without noise - what I instructed you to do... The harvest will end, we must carefully call people to the district, check their presence and clarify all our materials, lists and documents in military committees".

According to the dictator, "this is in no way about mobilization" and "not to send them somewhere to kill someone."

Read more: European Union is preparing response to Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territories, - Baerbock