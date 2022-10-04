Mobilized Russians are already in south, they are not prepared and have begun to surrender, - OC "South"

Reservists mobilized in Russia have already appeared in the southern direction, they did not undergo the necessary training and have already begun to surrender.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, this was stated by the spokeswoman of the operational command "South" Natalia Humeniuk.

"We know the number, but it's only for us. They showed up, they're not prepared, but it's quite possible that they can prepare directly at the positions," she said.

Humeniuk added that the Ukrainian military can monitor this process thanks to the resistance movement, which provides relevant information.

"We follow them carefully and conduct the same information campaign among them, so that they can lay down their weapons and go to the "exchange fund" without "staining" their hands with blood," added the spokeswoman of the OC "South".

According to her, there are already cases of surrender, but they are not very massive yet, but the campaign started relatively recently.

"There are appeals from both units and individuals," Humeniuk said.