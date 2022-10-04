60% of Poles believe that it is impossible to make concessions to Russia - survey

According to 60% of Poles, Ukraine and the West should continue their struggle and not make any concessions to Russia.

This is evidenced by the results of the CBOS study, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

The survey showed that the percentage of respondents who believe that the war in Ukraine threatens the security of Poland is 70% (5 percentage points less than a month ago. 24% of respondents hold the opposite opinion (an increase of 4 percentage points). 6% respondents chose the answer "difficult to answer".

When asked how Russia should be treated in the context of the ongoing conflict, 60% of respondents answered that the struggle with Russia should be continued and no concessions should be made to it. 25% of respondents believe that the end of the war should be sought first, even at the cost of territorial concessions from the attacked Ukraine. 15% do not have an opinion on this issue.

In the first half of September, 53% of respondents believed that the war in Ukraine would no longer spread to other countries (13 percentage points more than in July). The percentage of those who predict the escalation of the conflict was 20% (decreased by 10 percentage points), while the percentage of those who do not have an opinion on this issue is 27%.

CBOS also inquired about the expected duration of the conflict. 84% of respondents believe that the war will last longer, at least several months (15 percentage points more than in the April poll). 4% of respondents believe that the war will end in the next few weeks (10 percentage points less). 12% of respondents chose the answer "difficult to answer".

The poll also found that while 79% of respondents still support Poland accepting Ukrainian refugees, this is a slight decrease from the previous month (81%) and thus the lowest result since the start of the war. On the other hand, the percentage of those who oppose the reception of refugees has not changed, which remains at the level of 15%. 6% of respondents do not have an opinion on this matter.

The percentage of respondents who stated that they or members of their households voluntarily and free of charge help Ukrainian refugees is 53%. 47% do not help.

61% of respondents rated the assistance that Poland provides to Ukrainian refugees as sufficient (a decrease of 3 percentage points). On the other hand, 30% of respondents consider this assistance too large (by 3 percentage points more than in the previous month). 5% of respondents chose the answer "difficult to answer".