Zelensky recognized as null acts of Russian Federation that violate sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine - decree

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed a decree on the invalidity of acts adopted in the Russian Federation that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The relevant presidential decree №687/2022 was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET informs.

"Recognize the decrees of the President of the Russian Federation dated March 17, 2014 No. 147, dated February 21, 2022 No. 71, dated February 21, 2022 No. 72, dated September 29, 2022 No. 685, dated September 29, 2022 No. 686, as well as any other decisions, acts and agreements adopted, issued and concluded on the basis of and/or in connection with the implementation of the said decrees of the President of the Russian Federation," the decree reads.

The document was signed on October 4.

