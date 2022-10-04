About 700,000 people left Russia in two weeks of mobilization, - Forbes

Less than two weeks after the "partial" mobilization was announced, about 700,000 people left Russia.

Forbes writes about this with reference to sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to one source, almost 1 million people left Russia since the mobilization began. The second source in the administration of the President of the Russian Federation reports that 600,000 to 700,000 Russians have left the country. The interlocutor of the publication emphasized that it is still unclear what percentage of people left the country for tourist purposes.

According to Forbes, earlier the mass media gave the figure of 194 thousand Russians who left for Georgia, Kazakhstan and Finland in a week after the announcement of mobilization. At the beginning of September, even before the announcement of partial mobilization, Rosstat announced that 419,000 people had left the Russian Federation since the beginning of the year - twice as many as in the same period last year. Migration outflow amounted to 96 thousand against an increase of 114 thousand in 2021.

Read more: 60% of Poles believe that it is impossible to make concessions to Russia - survey