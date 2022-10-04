More than 50 settlements have already been de-occupied in Kherson region, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

More than 50 settlements have already been de-occupied in Kherson region, more than a hundred war crimes committed by the occupiers have been documented.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"As for the Kherson region, more than 50 settlements have been de-occupied, and about 3,500 citizens have been freed from the Russian occupation," he said.

According to him, mobile checkpoints have started working in the region.

"Investigators of the National Police have documented 105 war crimes, and this work continues," the deputy minister added.

Read more: Mobilization acts in Russian Federation as mechanism of destabilization, - Danilov