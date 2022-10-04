"Ukrainian-African renaissance will be based on principle of mutual respect and benefit", - Kuleba

Cooperation between Ukraine and African countries will be based on the principle of mutual respect and benefit.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"I did not come here to be friends with African countries against anyone. We want to be friends with African countries for the benefit of our peoples, their security, and prosperity. The Ukrainian-African renaissance will be based on the principle of mutual respect and benefit," he said. the minister who is making the first tour of African countries in the history of Ukrainian diplomacy.

Read more: Most African countries empathize with Ukraine, but have taken position of "It’s not our war", - Kuleba