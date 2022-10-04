Ukraine condemns North Korea’s launch of ballistic missile over Japan, - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the launch of a ballistic missile by the DPRK over the territory of Japan on October 4.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The launch of the missile is a frankly provocative and irresponsible step that undermines regional security. Pyongyang has once again grossly violated the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and international law. The international community must resolutely react to the DPRK's provocation," the statement emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ukraine expresses solidarity with partner states and calls for increased sanctions pressure on the DPRK and to take effective measures to prevent the circumvention of sanctions.

"With joint efforts, we must force the regime in Pyongyang to abandon its illegal nuclear and missile programs for the sake of security in the region," the ministry added.

We remind you that on the morning of October 4, North Korea launched a ballistic missile on a trajectory over Japan.