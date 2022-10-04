President of Latvia Levits is convinced that Ukraine is ready to join NATO: "It is a very good opportunity for Alliance to have such a strong country in its membership"

President of Latvia Egils Levits believes that Ukraine is ready to become a full member of NATO and will be able to strengthen its defense capabilities.

He expressed this opinion during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"NATO is a defensive alliance, and Ukraine should become a member of this defensive union, because it needs reliable security guarantees," Levits said.

He stressed the defensive nature of the North Atlantic Alliance, noting that "no one in Riga, Berlin or Paris is thinking how to capture Moscow or Kaliningrad".

According to Levits, the Ukrainian society, which "is undoubtedly a part of the European community", and the Ukrainian army, which during the war with Russia "has gained great combat experience in the successful defense of the country", convincingly prove the country's readiness for membership in the Alliance.

"The Ukrainian society and army are powerful motivators for Ukraine's NATO membership, and it is a very good opportunity for the Alliance to have such a strong country in its ranks," the President of Latvia said.

According to him, the main task of the allies is to create legal grounds for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

"Today we must think how to join Ukraine to NATO, because we see its willingness to become our new strong member," the Latvian leader said.