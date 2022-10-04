Grossi to visit Kyiv and then Moscow this week for talks on Zaporizhzhya NPP - IAEA

IAEA Head Rafael Grossi will visit Ukraine this week and later Russia to continue consultations on establishment of security zone around Zaporizhzhya NPP

"Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Kyiv and then Moscow later this week to continue consultations aimed at the early agreement and establishment of the nuclear safety and security zone around ZNPP," the IAEA said in a statement.

It is noted that as far as the IAEA knows, ZNPP Director General Ihor Murashov is now with his family in the Ukraine-controlled territory and will not continue to perform his duties at ZNPP. "It is not yet clear who will replace him in this role," the statement said.

"The IAEA experts who were present at ZNPP reported that today repair work was completed on the irrigation basin in the area of power units No. 5 and No. 6, damaged as a result of shelling on September 20. There were no reports of shelling in the area of ZNPP on October 4, since Saturday", the IAEA said.

