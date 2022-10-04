EU agrees on new sanctions against Russia, including limitation of Russian oil prices - Joswiak

Representatives of EU member states on Tuesday reached a preliminary agreement on a new package of sanctions against Russia over its war with Ukraine, including limiting prices for Russian oil.

It was reported by Politico citing seven European diplomats, as well as a "Radio Svoboda" correspondent Ricard Jozwiak, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

Both Politico and Joswiak claim that an official decision on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia will be made on Wednesday. It includes the restriction of prices for Russian oil, which was previously opposed by Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

Last week, the European Commission proposed the eighth package of sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine and illegal referendums in the occupied territories. It includes, in particular, a ban on trade with Russia worth 7.5 billion euros and a legal basis for limiting the price of Russian oil.

The draft eighth package of sanctions prepared by the European Commission also includes bans on imports of some Russian steel and jewelry products, as well as restrictions on exports of a number of food products to Russia.

The EU expected that an agreement on a new package of sanctions against Russia, or at least the bulk of the package, would be reached before the European Council meeting later this week.