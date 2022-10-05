Russians attacked Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones, 6 explosions were recorded, one person was injured. VIDEO

Explosions in Bila Tserkva (the Kyiv region) - the Russians attacked the city with kamikaze drones.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Oleksii Kuleba.

"The Kyiv region. We have information about several explosions in Bila Tserkva. According to preliminary data, the city was attacked by kamikaze drones. Because of this, there are fires at infrastructure facilities. There is one victim.

Emergency services are already on site, working. We are finding out information about the destruction and the victims," the message reads.

Subsequently, Kuleba reported repeated strikes.

"Repeated series of kamikaze drone strikes on the infrastructure of Bila Tserkva.

All emergency services are working.

I ask the residents of the Kyiv region to stay in shelters! The danger has not passed. The air alert continues throughout the region," he added.

Kuleba later informed that the attacks on Bila Tserkva were carried out by kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type, with a total of 6 hits and explosions. One person was injured.

The infrastructure was also damaged. Currently, the liquidation of the consequences of shelling is ongoing. All the necessary services, 57 rescuers and 15 units of emergency services are working on the spot, the fire is being extinguished.