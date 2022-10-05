In southern direction, AFU destroyed 31 occupiers and more than four dozen enemy vehicles, - OC "South"

The AFU destroyed, in particular, Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters in the Kostromka and Bruskinske district of the Kherson region, as well as 31 occupiers and more than four dozen enemy vehicles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

"Our aircraft struck 7 hits on the enemy, while air defense units destroyed 3 "Orlan-10" UAVs in the Beryslav and Mykolaiv districts and 2 Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters in the Kostromka and Bruskivske districts.

Missile and artillery units of the Southern Defense Forces completed 290 fire missions

The estimated losses of the enemy per day are 31 rockets and more than four dozen enemy vehicles, including 8 tanks, 26 units of armored vehicles, a large-caliber Msta-B howitzer, and a howitzer gun," the report says.

