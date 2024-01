On the night of October 5, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the Air Force of Ukraine.

"Six kamikaze drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force in the south of the country," the report said.

