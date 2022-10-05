Those forcibly mobilized from Luhansk are sent without preparation to units that suffered greatest losses. Mobile connection has disappeared in Kreminna, - Haidai

Forcedly mobilized men from Luhansk are sent without preparation to the units that suffered the greatest losses, communications were cut off in Kreminna and all civilian patients were discharged from the hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Russian military leadership is trying to compensate for significant daily losses of personnel by recruiting people from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Thus, men from Luhansk, without conducting a medical commission and training, are immediately sent to replenish the units that suffered the greatest losses after mobilization.

"At the same time, the training centers located in the territory of Luhansk region train recruits from private military campaigns recruited in places of deprivation of liberty. Their training is probably more important than soldiers' skills - residents of the so-called "LPR".

However, some armed formations are generally returning to Russia. In particular, the staff of the Molkino educational center of the Krasnodar Territory returned to Primorye-Akhtarsk due to the inability to house, clothe, and feed servicemen. Not only the form has disappeared, but also the food," Haidai writes.

He also reported that mobile communication had disappeared in Kreminna.

"Why - it is probably clear: the occupiers are wary of the cooperation of residents with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the spread of panic in the Luhansk region. Although everyone saw how civilian patients, even serious ones, were taken out of local medical institutions. Because hospitals were allowed to receive only wounded soldiers. With the approach of the Armed Forces, their number is increasing," the head of the region notes.

On October 4, the aircraft of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 17 strikes. It was confirmed that 4 strongholds, 11 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy were hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down one enemy helicopter and 2 UAVs in different directions.

Missile troops and artillery hit 2 control points, 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, one anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as a bridge and pontoon crossing.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Zelene, Mayorsk, Spirne, Zaytseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar.

The Russians shelled several settlements with various types of weapons. In particular:

- in the Kramatorsk direction: Bilohorivka, Serebrianka, Spirne;

- in the direction of Bakhmut: Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Zaytseve, Opytne, Yakovlivka, Yuriivka, Bilohorivka, Mayorsk.