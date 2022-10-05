Box with extracted dental crowns was found in Russian torture chamber in Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Photos and videos from the liberated village of Pisky-Radkivski were published by Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the HDNP in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, after the liberation of the village, local residents contacted the police and told about this basement.
"At the moment, the police are definitely aware of the torture of burying/digging into the ground alive and using a gas mask with a smoldering rag. A dildo, a box with torn dentures, wires with ropes, and a letter with an interview of one of the men who were there were also found in the torture chamber," Bolvinov wrote.
He indicated that the police know the names of the servicemen who were abused by the Russians.
"Investigators and prosecutors are working to establish all the facts that happened in this torture chamber. Justice will find everyone guilty," Bolvinov promised.