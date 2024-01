The enemy launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Attention! The enemy launched a missile attack on the regional center. Air defense is working. Stay in shelters. There is a risk of repeated shelling," he said.

