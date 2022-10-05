Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 61,000 people, 266 planes, 232 helicopters, 2,435 tanks, 1,414 artillery systems, 5,038 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 5, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 61,000.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 05/10 are approximately:

personnel - about 61,000 (+200) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2435 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5038 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 1414 (+7) units,

MLRS - 341 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 177 (+0) units,

aircraft - 266 (+0) units,

helicopters - 232 (+4) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1032 (+4),

cruise missiles - 246 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3841 (+18) units,

special equipment - 132 (+1).

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 31 occupiers and more than four dozen enemy vehicles, - OC "South"

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Kryvy Rih directions. The data is being clarified," the message says.