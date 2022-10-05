66% of Europeans support Ukraine’s accession to EU

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Bertelsmann Foundation in June.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bild.

Two-thirds - 66% of Europeans polled - were in favor of Ukraine joining the European Union, according to a study that was published on Wednesday.

The level of approval in EU countries is different. In Poland, 84% of respondents were in favor. In Germany and France, the level of support is lower - 60%.

In June, more than 80% of Europeans supported Ukrainian refugees. However, compared to March, the amount of support fell by 5 percentage points. Support fell by 8 percentage points in France, by 7 percentage points in the Netherlands, and by 6 percentage points in Poland.

