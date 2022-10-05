It is necessary to create special tribunal regarding crime of aggression against Ukraine, - Zelensky

Ukraine offers a real way to bring to justice the perpetrators of the original crime that spawned all other crimes committed since the beginning of Russian aggression.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during an address to the participants of the public debate "War and Law" in Paris.

Zelensky recalled the words from the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal: "Crimes against international law are committed by specific people, not abstract individuals, and only by punishing specific individuals who committed these crimes can we ensure compliance with the provisions of international law."

"For the initial crime of armed aggression to receive a just answer, we must complement the activities of the International Criminal Court. We must create a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. So that he can punish those who, unfortunately, cannot be caught by the International Criminal Court and all other available judicial institutions of the world. You all know how the leadership of Russia hides from just being responsible for what it has done, behind false stories about state sovereignty. We have to overcome it.

The draft of the relevant international agreement for the creation of a special tribunal was recently presented in Kyiv to diplomats from our partner countries. However, we offer this agreement not only to our partners but also to everyone in the world who values the international legal order," the head of state emphasized.

