Drone attack on Bila Tserkva: UAVs flew from south, half of them were shot down

The Russians directed Iranian kamikaze drones at Bila Tserkva from the occupied territories in the south of the country. About 12 drones were attacked, defenders of Ukraine managed to shoot down half of them.

This was reported on the telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"About 12 drones attacked from the south of Ukraine. Six were shot down: 3 by anti-aircraft missile forces in the south, and another 3 by air force aircraft," he said.

According to him, in this way, Russia is looking for weak points in the air defense of Ukraine.

"They must be brought down by all available means," Ihnat added.

Also remind, on the night of Wednesday, October 5, the Russian occupiers twice hit the Bila Tserkva of the Kyiv region with Iranian kamikaze drones. Infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

Later it became known that 6 hits and explosions from Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were recorded in the city. One person was injured.