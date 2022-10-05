Drone attack on Bila Tserkva: three infrastructure buildings were damaged

In Bila Tserkva, the Kyiv region, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by enemy kamikaze drones this night, three infrastructure buildings were damaged.

This was stated by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Oleksii Kuleba, on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, "all the necessary safety measures have been taken and the fire caused by 6 kamikaze drone strikes was extinguished. A total of 3 infrastructure buildings were damaged."

"Regarding the victim: his life is not in danger," - noted the head of the RMA.

Kuleba informed that "the local self-government bodies have decided that the educational process will be organized remotely in the city today."

Read more: Russians attacked Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones, 6 explosions were recorded, one person was injured. VIDEO