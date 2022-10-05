Russians destroyed or damaged every tenth Ukrainian’s home, - "Rating" survey. INFOGRAPHICS

10% of respondents said that they have damaged or destroyed housing as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Oleksii Antipovych, director of the Sociological Group "Rating", announced this during the presentation of the research results, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We see that only two percent (of respondents. - Ed.) say that their home is destroyed, but another eight percent say that their home is damaged. That is, a total of ten percent have damage or destruction of their home. This is a huge number. And more five percent do not know, have no information about the condition of their housing, because they left and do not return to their territories," Antipovych said.

He noted that there are still some people who do not know the condition of their housing.

"And if every sixth Ukrainian has a home in the war zone, then imagine what will happen after the end of the war, when Ukrainians will find out, come, return, see when this war ends, how many more crimes there will be. That is, it is a dynamic process," - noted the sociologist.

According to him, the largest number of people who answer that their homes were destroyed are from the war zone.

"For those 10% who have either destroyed or partially damaged housing, we asked if they had already started any work to restore their housing. We see that major repairs or partial repairs are being carried out in only a third of these people, two thirds have not started any work Therefore, the Ukrainians and the state, which will help Ukrainians to restore their housing, still have a very large part of the work and material costs ahead of them," Antipovich emphasized.

According to the results of the study, among those who lost their homes, 18% have already submitted a claim for damage to Diya, 16% - to law enforcement agencies, 15% - to other state institutions, 67% - have not yet filed a claim anywhere.

Also, 39% of victims believe that their houses should be rebuilt as soon as possible, 59% - on the contrary, think that it is worth waiting for the end of the war first.

In addition, as indicated in the results of the study, 58% of those who lost their homes plan to use their own funds for reconstruction, 27% expect to restore the house with state funds, 12% with the funds of international organizations, 9% with the funds of volunteers, 7% each - for the funds of relatives or charitable funds.

Sociological research on the topic "Assessment of the damage caused by Russia's war crimes in Ukraine" was conducted by the Sociological Group "Rating" on September 15-19, 2022. During the study, 2,000 people were interviewed by means of interviews using a computer, in addition to the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there is no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey. The error is close to 2%.