Creation of company in Russian Federation to manage ZNPP is agony of imaginary crazy world of aggressor country, - Energoatom

The Russian corporation Rosatom, which manages Russian nuclear power plants, created a joint-stock company "Operating Organization of Zaporizhzhia NPP" with registration in Moscow.

This was reported by Energoatom, Censor.NET reports.

A new company, which aims to take over the occupied ZNPP, appeared on October 3.

"The worthless decisions of Rosatom regarding the creation of the company "Operating Organization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP" with a legal address in Moscow are the agony of the imaginary crazy world of the aggressor country, in which they have now reached the point of creating pseudo-enterprises with the names of Ukrainian companies.

It's just a pity that they are trying to drag Ukrainian nuclear power plant workers, who have been heroically working under occupation for more than 7 months, to him. Experiencing this madness on their own every day, they continue to ensure the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and Europe.

Ukraine and the entire civilized world know that Zaporizhzhia NPP will continue to work in Ukraine, in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, in the Ukrainian energy system, in Energoatom," the company said

