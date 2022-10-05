Putin started covert mobilization back in May, - Defense Intelligence of Ministry of Defense

The Russian authorities began to carry out covert mobilization after the first significant failures of their army.

Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, said about this, Censor.NET informs.

"Back in May, the first signs appeared that the Russian Federation was unable to cope with the tasks it had set before itself. The quick capture of Kyiv and the full occupation of Ukraine failed. At the same time, the first so-called volunteers began to appear, the "combat army reserve" was recruited in countries", Russian private military companies began to actively recruit people, and so-called patriotic battalions appeared, which were to be recruited by all federal entities of the Russian Federation," he noted.

According to Skibitsky, there were many examples of covert mobilization, but no one talked about it.

Read more: Creation of company in Russian Federation to manage ZNPP is agony of imaginary crazy world of aggressor country, - Energoatom