Truss opposes peace with Russian Federation in exchange for Ukrainian land: Ukraine can win. Ukraine must win. And Ukraine will win"

The head of the British government, Liz Truss, said that Ukraine would win the war and that no peace agreement should be at the price of Ukrainian territory.

She said this during a speech at the annual conference of the ruling Conservative Party in Birmingham, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to Truss, Putin's attempt to annex the captured territories of Ukraine is only "the latest action in his campaign to undermine democracy and violate international laws," and no one in the democratic world will agree to such actions.

Meanwhile, the country's prime minister noted, some "offer to pay with the lives of Ukrainians for the illusion of peace", but no one will succumb to this narrative, and "we will stand with our Ukrainian friends as long as it takes."

"The brave Ukrainian people are fighting not only for their own security, but also for common security. This is a battle for freedom and democracy in the world. <...> Ukraine can win, Ukraine must win, and Ukraine will win," she said.

The audience stood up and applauded for a long time.

Truss noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine gratefully "welcome the solidarity" of Great Britain and its allies in this war against invaders from the Russian Federation, which is expressed in military, economic and political support.

She added that her government would increase spending on maintaining and modernizing Britain's military so that it is able to face new threats.